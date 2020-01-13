Bitcoin SV Hits Market Cap of $2.93 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $162.09 or 0.01997050 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, Bitkub, HitBTC and Cobinhood. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 39.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.93 billion and $1.06 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00185793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00121596 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,068,415 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Trade Satoshi, Bitrue, Bitkub, Altcoin Trader, IDAX, Kucoin, YoBit, ZB.COM, Coinsuper, OKEx, Bitfinex, Coinbit, CoinBene, WazirX, BigONE, Korbit, Upbit, Bitbns, Bithumb, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Indodax, CoinEx, Cobinhood, HitBTC, BX Thailand, SouthXchange, MBAex, Koinex, Hotbit, Binance, Coinsquare, Bit-Z, Huobi, CoinZest, Poloniex, Bittrex, Bibox, DragonEX and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.