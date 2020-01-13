Bitcoin Private One Day Trading Volume Hits $999.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $580,890.00 and $999.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001484 BTC on major exchanges including Altcoin Trader, HitBTC, TOPBTC and Exrates. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00430463 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00081689 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00123555 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002399 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000520 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,810,113 coins and its circulating supply is 4,780,567 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Trade Satoshi, TOPBTC, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Exrates and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

