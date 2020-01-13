Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) will announce $87.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.07 million and the lowest is $86.28 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $74.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $295.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $294.82 million to $296.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $335.65 million, with estimates ranging from $326.54 million to $344.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Benefitfocus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

BNFT stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. 284,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $662.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,144,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,510,000 after purchasing an additional 30,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 27.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,740,000 after acquiring an additional 627,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 39.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 524,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 149,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 154,429 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

