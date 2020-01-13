Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BWS Financial set a $6.00 price target on Superior Industries International and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Industries International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Industries International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Superior Industries International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.81.

NYSE SUP opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 million, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Superior Industries International will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUP. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth $40,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the second quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

