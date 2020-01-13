BEAT Market Capitalization Achieves $179,579.00 (BEAT)

BEAT (CURRENCY:BEAT) traded 393.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, BEAT has traded up 393.7% against the US dollar. BEAT has a market capitalization of $179,579.00 and $548.00 worth of BEAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BEAT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.26 or 0.01997721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00186873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00122958 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BEAT

BEAT’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. BEAT’s total supply is 1,226,667,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,928,883 tokens. BEAT’s official Twitter account is @beattoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BEAT is /r/beattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BEAT’s official message board is medium.com/beattoken . The official website for BEAT is beat.org

Buying and Selling BEAT

BEAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BEAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

