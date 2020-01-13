Beam Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Beam has a market cap of $28.71 million and approximately $19.59 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00006654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. In the last week, Beam has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.34 or 0.01970458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00185133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000571 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00049696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026821 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00037284 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00122086 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 53,032,880 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

