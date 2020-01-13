Baugh & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Baugh & Associates LLC reduced its stake in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,740 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. BHP Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BHP Group by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE BBL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.97. 828,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,494. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.17. BHP Group PLC has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

