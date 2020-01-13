Baugh & Associates LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Baugh & Associates LLC reduced its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 54,114 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 33,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 436,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,245,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,795,265. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

