Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €77.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAS. Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €67.70 ($78.72) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €65.19 ($75.80).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €65.78 ($76.49) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €67.86 and a 200-day moving average of €64.41. Basf has a 1-year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 1-year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.64.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

