Banyan Capital Management Inc. Sells 36 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Markel comprises about 7.4% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Markel worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 75.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of Markel stock traded up $4.78 on Monday, reaching $1,166.99. The company had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,135.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,136.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $950.16 and a 52-week high of $1,216.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.55 by $6.40. Markel had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 40.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,152.56, for a total transaction of $578,585.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,383 shares in the company, valued at $104,171,830.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,416,950. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,136.50.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.