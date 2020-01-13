Bank of America Reiterates “€635.00” Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KER. Morgan Stanley set a €480.00 ($558.14) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €560.00 ($651.16) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €608.00 ($706.98) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €590.00 ($686.05) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €600.00 ($697.67) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €567.00 ($659.30).

Get Kering alerts:

EPA:KER opened at €592.10 ($688.49) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €565.81 and a 200-day moving average of €503.49. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.