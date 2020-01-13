Bank of America Reaffirms Underperform Rating for American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of .

AWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

NYSE AWK traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.74. The stock had a trading volume of 938,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,778. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $89.51 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.83.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 38,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 485.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after buying an additional 94,757 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 15.5% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 280,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

