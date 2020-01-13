BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) Declares — Dividend of $0.00

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) announced a — dividend on Monday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0042 per share by the bank on Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th.

BANCO BRADESCO/S has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Get BANCO BRADESCO/S alerts:

Shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408. BANCO BRADESCO/S has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.92.

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BANCO BRADESCO/S had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About BANCO BRADESCO/S

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO BRADESCO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO BRADESCO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.