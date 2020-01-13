Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) is Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s 7th Largest Position

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Ball accounts for 3.0% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at $2,496,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 111.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Ball by 638.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 114.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $429,843.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $596,226.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,882,505. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLL traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $67.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,581. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average of $70.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ball Co. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $81.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLL. ValuEngine cut shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.16.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

