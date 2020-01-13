BaaSid Market Capitalization Tops $4.77 Million (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One BaaSid token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $49,781.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid launched on February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,893,025,852 tokens. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

