AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

AXAHY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of AXA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

AXA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. AXA has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

