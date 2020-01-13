Avz Minerals (ASX:AVZ) Trading 20.9% Higher

Avz Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ) shares traded up 20.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.05 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.04), 28,055,648 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 131% from the average session volume of 12,140,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.04 ($0.03).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $119.82 million and a P/E ratio of -17.33.

Avz Minerals Company Profile (ASX:AVZ)

AVZ Minerals Limited explores for mineral properties in central Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Manono Extension lithium, tin, and tantalum project that comprises two exploration permits covering an area of 242.25 square kilometers; and a 60% interest in the Tanganyika regional project, a lithium, rare earth, and base metal project that include seven exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,172 square kilometers in the south of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

