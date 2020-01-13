Aventus Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last week, Aventus has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for $0.0809 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Ethfinex, Gatecoin and HitBTC. Aventus has a total market cap of $485,209.00 and $16,313.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.28 or 0.02100454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00185769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00122595 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex, OKEx, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

