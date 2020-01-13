Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.06

Aura Minerals Inc (TSE:ORA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$26.06 and last traded at C$26.06, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $113.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$92.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.98%.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras and the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil. It is also conducting an exploration program at its Sao Francisco gold mine in Brazil; and developing the Almas and Matupá gold projects in Brazil, as well as the Tolda Fria gold project in Colombia.

