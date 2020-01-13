Augur (REP) Price Tops $9.79 on Exchanges

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. Augur has a market capitalization of $107.66 million and $9.06 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $9.79 or 0.00119757 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay, Cryptopia, Poloniex and DragonEX. During the last seven days, Augur has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Augur alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.26 or 0.01997721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00186873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00122958 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Bitbns, HitBTC, ChaoEX, Cobinhood, Crex24, Livecoin, BitBay, Koinex, Liqui, CoinTiger, Bitsane, Upbit, Cryptopia, LATOKEN, IDEX, Kraken, Zebpay, Gate.io, Mercatox, ABCC, DragonEX, Binance, Ethfinex, BX Thailand, Gatecoin, Poloniex, Bithumb, AirSwap and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.