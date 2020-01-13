Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from serious, life-threatening rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia and AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease, which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.98. 789,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,332. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18. Audentes Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Audentes Therapeutics will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 14,426 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $432,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 1,137.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 810.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 34.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

