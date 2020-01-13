ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. ATC Coin has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $729.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00610416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009979 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 139.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,159,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.