Aries Wealth Management Takes $232,000 Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at $35,118,821.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,702 shares of company stock valued at $8,308,530. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.28. 208,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of -98.92 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.53. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

