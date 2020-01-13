Aries Wealth Management Sells 200 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Aries Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $246,000. AXA increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $61.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.54 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.2574 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

