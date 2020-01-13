Aries Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Aries Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 768,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $159,638,000 after buying an additional 71,514 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 40.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,904 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.83 per share, for a total transaction of $484,575.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,235. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,839. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $173.41 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $156.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.11 and its 200-day moving average is $206.28.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.