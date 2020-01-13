Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ARDC traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 91,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,668. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97.

In related news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc sold 8,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $120,684.28.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

