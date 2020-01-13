Arepacoin Trading Up 20.1% This Week (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $48,932.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00057427 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Arepacoin

AREPA is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,864,164 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

