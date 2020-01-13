Arcblock (ABT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.65 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $13.65 million and approximately $11.08 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001692 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, DDEX, Kucoin and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.81 or 0.02016078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00187202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00124069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, BitMart, IDEX, Bithumb, OKEx, LBank, Bibox, Gate.io, Kucoin, CoinBene, Cobinhood, Huobi and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

