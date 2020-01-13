Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $6.61. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 4,034,139 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aquestive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 39.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 27,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $109.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.24. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,669.94% and a negative net margin of 127.43%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.