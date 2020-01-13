Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 4,806 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 10,814.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 562,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,024,000 after purchasing an additional 557,060 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 303,664.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 379,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,917,000 after acquiring an additional 379,580 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,450,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,343,000 after acquiring an additional 282,822 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,966,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,505,000 after purchasing an additional 211,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on XYL shares. Cfra cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $81.06. 858,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $85.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.54.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,940 shares of company stock valued at $924,628. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

