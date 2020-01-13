Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 719 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.3% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $652,536,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,473,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4,226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 176,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after purchasing an additional 172,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,647,000 after purchasing an additional 151,338 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded up $4.90 on Monday, hitting $418.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $270.63 and a 1-year high of $418.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $392.70 and its 200 day moving average is $380.82. The firm has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.58.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

