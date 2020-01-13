Apollon Reaches Market Cap of $6,051.00 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Apollon has a market cap of $6,051.00 and $30.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Apollon has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00057910 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.