Apollo Currency (APL) Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $9.35 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007380 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008195 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.