Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Short Interest Update

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,300 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the December 15th total of 535,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In related news, SVP Brent C. Jewell acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.07 per share, for a total transaction of $64,140.00. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APOG. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 814.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APOG traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.88. 3,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

APOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.