Anglo American’s (AAL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and gave the stock a top pick rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,166.25 ($28.50).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,165 ($28.48) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,120.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,005.58. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.77.

In other Anglo American news, insider Jim Rutherford bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, for a total transaction of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). Insiders bought a total of 1,092 shares of company stock worth $2,382,681 in the last quarter.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

