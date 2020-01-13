Analyzing CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) and China Online Education Group (OTCMKTS:COE)

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

CIBT Education Group has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Online Education Group has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CIBT Education Group and China Online Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIBT Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A China Online Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

China Online Education Group has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.01%. Given China Online Education Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe China Online Education Group is more favorable than CIBT Education Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CIBT Education Group and China Online Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIBT Education Group $53.56 million 0.77 $1.97 million N/A N/A China Online Education Group $166.61 million 1.36 -$60.61 million N/A N/A

CIBT Education Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Online Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares CIBT Education Group and China Online Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIBT Education Group 3.68% 1.37% 0.69% China Online Education Group -17.61% N/A -21.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of China Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training. The company also recruits international students for various kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers design and advertising services to the real estate industry. In addition, it invests and manages education related real estate projects, such as student hotels, serviced apartments, and education super centers in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. The company's flagship courses include Classic English and Classic English Junior for the development of English communication skills. It also offers American Academy and Small Class courses; 51 Talk New Concept English course; and various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education and test preparation needs. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

