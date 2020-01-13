Analyzing Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit alerts:

This table compares Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit N/A 10.29% 0.97% Blackstone Mortgage Trust 39.30% 8.70% 2.12%

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 93.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit $122.32 million 2.86 -$6.49 million N/A N/A Blackstone Mortgage Trust $396.48 million 12.55 $285.07 million $2.65 13.98

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit 1 0 0 0 1.00 Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 5 0 0 2.00

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.99%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.83%. Given Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.6% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage backed securities, which are secured by first-lien residential mortgage loans; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, subordinated interests, and residential real estate properties. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.