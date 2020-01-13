Analysts Set Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) PT at $22.25

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

SBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,717,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 230.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 29,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,917. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.75. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.39 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

