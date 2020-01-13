Analysts Set NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) PT at $48.42

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 259.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 69,146 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXRT opened at $45.87 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $50.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average of $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $4.34. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 63.01% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $46.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.51%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.