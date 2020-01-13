Analysts Set Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) PT at $82.29

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LW. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,858. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $50,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Lamb Weston by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 28.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 820,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,009,000 after purchasing an additional 183,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 89.2% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LW traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.38. 20,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,297. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $94.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.96.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

