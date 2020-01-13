Analysts Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target at $144.65

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.65.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ICPT. Citigroup lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.
In related news, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $52,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,692,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ryan T. Sullivan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,810 shares of company stock worth $5,702,623 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ICPT traded down $8.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.09. 27,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,962. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $131.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.60.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 495.47% and a negative net margin of 143.09%. The business had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
