Analysts Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target at $144.65

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICPT. Citigroup lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

In related news, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $52,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,692,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ryan T. Sullivan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,810 shares of company stock worth $5,702,623 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,005,000 after acquiring an additional 295,674 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the second quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 330,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,314,000 after buying an additional 119,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,546.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after buying an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $7,766,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after buying an additional 61,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

ICPT traded down $8.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.09. 27,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,962. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $131.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.60.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 495.47% and a negative net margin of 143.09%. The business had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

