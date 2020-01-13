Analysts Set Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Target Price at GBX 2,193.50

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,193.50 ($28.85).
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,542 ($33.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,288 ($30.10) to GBX 2,356 ($30.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.
In other Admiral Group news, insider Andy Crossley acquired 943 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, with a total value of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.
