Analysts Set Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Target Price at GBX 2,193.50

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,193.50 ($28.85).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,542 ($33.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,288 ($30.10) to GBX 2,356 ($30.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Andy Crossley acquired 943 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, with a total value of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).

Shares of ADM traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,307 ($30.35). 107,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,550. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,981 ($26.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,332 ($30.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,214.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,148.92.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

