Analysts Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.79 Billion

Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce $5.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $23.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.03 billion to $23.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.88 billion to $23.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,235,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,325. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

