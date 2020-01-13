Analysts Expect Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.34. Scientific Games posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.61 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 381,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,034. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $31.63.

In other Scientific Games news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $928,973.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Scientific Games by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 260,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Scientific Games by 324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 116,934 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth $1,332,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Scientific Games by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

