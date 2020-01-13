Analysts Expect Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Navient posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on NAVI. Barclays downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,316. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a current ratio of 13.16. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.