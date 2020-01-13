Analysts Anticipate FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $509.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) will report $509.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $514.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $501.84 million. FirstCash posted sales of $481.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in FirstCash by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 511,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 191.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in FirstCash by 11.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 56.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCFS stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $84.05. 270,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,647. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average of $91.55. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

