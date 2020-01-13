Analysts Anticipate Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) to Post ($0.05) EPS

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $3.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cyren an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Cyren stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. 28,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cyren has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 68.95% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cyren will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cyren by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyren in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Cyren by 33.2% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 689,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 171,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

