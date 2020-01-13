Analysts Anticipate Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings. Calix reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 5.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CALX. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,800 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $51,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Calix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Calix by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Calix by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Calix by 1,033.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Calix has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $458.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

