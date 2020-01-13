ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.56, 395 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.23.

About ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

