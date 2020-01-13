Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Price Down 5.7% After Insider Selling

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) fell 5.7% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.93, 4,527,093 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 3,468,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Specifically, CEO John F. Crowley sold 40,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 775,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,764,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,216 shares of company stock worth $1,912,331 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.96.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.61%. The company’s revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 742,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after buying an additional 573,235 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 50,218 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 481,964 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,479,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

